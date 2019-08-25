How to deal with the poor and hungry is a politically divisive issue. As we approach another presidential election year, the topic will become front and center in the headlines and in the debates as both liberals and conservatives argue about the best way to solve a century-old problem. The problem is compounded in an volatile way today with the flock of people storming the country’s borders, some seeking asylum, others searching for a better life.
For the Christian, the issue is more than a political ping-pong ball because of the haunting words of Jesus.
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.
Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:35-36; 40 NIV).
There is a strong movement among conservative churches that feel the government should never have gotten into the welfare business. But political conservatives can say cruel things, seeing the poor as “takers” who should just go out and get a job. The more liberal insistence that the poor need better or more social programs which feed dependency, inherited poverty and a sense of entitlement is just as wrong and just as cruel.
Each area of the country has hundreds, sometimes thousands of hungry. National foundations estimate that over 16.4 million children live in poverty, an abstract number that has grown about 5 percent in the last 10 years. We need to stop arguing and do something right.
Many churches offer support through food pantries at their buildings. Some support work at food kitchens on occasion, or farmers markets on their property. One church in southern Indiana is putting a spin on the market idea.
The Sojourn Church has a handful of campuses in the Louisville area, including one that meets in the old Silver Street elementary school in New Albany. I recently spoke with Bobby Gilles, an associate pastor at the Indiana campus about a Fresh Market program the church sponsors.
The idea is like the old-fashioned farmers market with a little twist that reduces the risk that is usually involved in a standard market. People pay for the food in advance by buying “shares” in the market. The church partners with an organization called New Roots which organizes the Fresh Stop market program.
New Roots is a non-profit organization which brings communities together for fresh food access. The markets are run by volunteer leaders from the churches and the community. The markets are held bi-weekly through the 22 week growing season from June to November. Participants become “share-holders” in the markets which “buys” a selection of eight to 10 varieties of seasonal local produce.
“People are able to buy shares on a sliding scale based on income. People that are on the SNAP (food supplement programs) pay one price, those with higher incomes pay a higher price for the shares. We even have some people that pay a Food Justice share price, donating the share so that others can eat,” says Gilles.
The event looks more like a family reunion than a food bank. People are engaged in the process, learning how to prepare food through recipes and demonstrations. There is lots of laughter and fun as chefs even prepare the food at the market, providing people with a chance to taste, smell and learn how to cook the food.
Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach a person to fish and they may end up on the Food Network trying to beat Bobby Flay.
The program teaches church members the value of so many things. Many are participating in healthy, fresh food for the first time in their lives. Others begin to understand that serving and being generous is more than donating a can of beans that had set on the back of a pantry shelf for over a month.
“We see so many of our programs as a step in the process of discipleship, in the process of becoming more like Christ,” Gilles observed.
The church has just completed a Summer Academy program, developing a school readiness for children in their community which helped prepare the students for standardized tests in math and reading. The program also ended by helping many with back-to-school supplies and backpacks. Woven into approach were more traditional “Vacation Bible School” opportunities to learn about Christ.
On their service horizon are a Women’s Clothes Swap held on Saturday, Sept. 14 and a “Trunk or Treat” festivity on Sunday, Oct. 20. For the clothing swap, a person donates five items and then at the exchange they walk away with five “new-to-you” items. If you don’t have five items, you can participate with a five dollar buy in. Items need to be donated in advance. The money made after the event will raise funds for the Sojourn New Albany Women’s Ministry.
Sojourn reaches about 400 adults on a weekend with another 200 or so children. While the programs and structure are geared to the millennials, I asked Bobby if I would feel out of place. Gilles grinned and said I would be one of the older folks there, but would feel very welcomed and at home. “We are a very diverse group,” he said.
Opportunities to serve and to grow is what the church being the church is all about.
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
