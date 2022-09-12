The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Upcoming events from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will discuss the book “The Forgotten Garden” by Kate Morton. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Lineage, history and archaeology Organizations Day
Would you like to know more about Southern Indiana history? Would you like to show your family artifacts from our area’s past? Would you like to participate in re-enactments and other history-themed events? Would you like to take your interest in history or genealogy to the next level by joining a lineage society or volunteering with a local history organization? Join the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location to learn more about many area organizations. Each group will have a table with information and displays. While you’re there, you can learn more about Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s resources for family and local history research.
All attendees will be invited to enter the door prize drawing. Prizes include an Ancestry DNA kit!
Organizations’ tables will be set up in the North Program Room and Center Program Room at Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Jeffersonville location. This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults 18 and older to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For September, this romance/drama follows an indecisive woman through years of navigating her love life and career.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
New oils and products will be available. Come and learn how these new products can make a difference in your life. Plus, you will find some of the latest research and science highlights from the most recent essential oils convention.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s theme is space. We will delve into all things space-related, learn about the library’s telescope, and make our own space-related crafts, such as an air-powered rocket and a flying space shuttle. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.