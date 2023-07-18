Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th St., on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir.
Rev. Phil Ellis, the Executive Director of Community Action of Southern Indiana will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, Executive Director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
