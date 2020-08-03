NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has announced the 2020-2021 board of directors and has appointed Lisa Brones Huber as chairperson. Huber will succeed outgoing chairperson, David Hussung.
Jessica Carroll (New Washington State Bank), Angie Fenton (WHAS11 and Extol Magazine) and Greg Nash (Edward Jones) began their terms on the board July 1; replacing outgoing members Bill White and Barb Geltmaker.
“Thanks to our community’s support and the leadership of our board, our Foundation continues to grow and thrive," said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
"This past year we granted more than $5 million in grants and scholarships, have launched a $1 million COVID-19 Relief Fund, established funds to help individuals accomplish their philanthropic goals, and our grants to area nonprofits helped 61,000 people across the community.
"Jessica, Angie and Greg bring important experience to our Foundation and will help us continue to move forward so we can positively impact our community.”
The Community Foundation’s officers for 2020-2021 are:
Chair — Lisa Brones Huber, Duke Energy
Vice Chair — Sharon Handy, Seiler Waterman LLC
Treasurer — Adam Naville, WesBanco Bank
Secretary — S. Butch Shaw, Monroe Shine CPAs
Immediate Past-Chair — David Hussung, Hussung Mechanical Contractors
Returning members of the board include: J. Terrence Cody, Floyd County Judge; Jay Conner, MWM Advisory Services; Melissa Fry, Indiana University Southeast; Mike Johnson, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; Damon Massey, Stock Yards Bank and Trust; Laura Muncy, arc; Amy Newbanks Letke, Integrity HR; Larry Ricke, Ricke & Associates; Sue Sanders retired; Catherine Sherrard, Ivy Tech Community College; J. Scott Waters, Waters, Tyler, Hofmann & Scott, LLC; Bob Woosley, Heritage Engineering.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana was founded in 1991 as the region’s partner, resource and steward in philanthropy. The Foundation manages $125 million in charitable assets and administers nearly 260 individual funds — each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.