NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has awarded the final grants for its fiscal year from the foundation’s unrestricted Community Impact Fund — a total of $245,282 — to deserving nonprofit organizations working to positively impact the lives of people living in Clark and Floyd counties.
The foundation’s unrestricted Community Impact Fund is used to address the greatest needs and priorities of Clark and Floyd county residents, no matter how those needs may change over time.
Because of the flexibility of this fund, $100,000 of this year’s awards were used to seed the foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund, which has awarded over $1.1 million to support nonprofits, individuals and small businesses negatively impact by the pandemic.
Earlier this year, CFSI also announced that this academic year it awarded nearly 100 scholarships totaling more than $870,000 in support of Southern Indiana students. The scholarships include awards from individual scholarship funds held at the foundation and awards for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
“We’re fortunate to live in an area that believes in educating our youth and giving back to our community. Thanks to the very generous donors who see the value in supporting the Foundation’s Community Impact Fund, we were able to award well-deserved grants to organizations that are changing lives in Southern Indiana while also addressing the immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
“And, because of the support of our scholarship fund holders, donors and Lilly Endowment Inc., we’re able to support our region’s students as they work towards pursuing their goals and becoming our community’s leaders.”
The Community Foundation allows individuals, businesses and families to create individual funds, including scholarships, to support their unique charitable interests.
Thanks to a matching grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the gift of anyone who would like to support the Foundation’s Community Impact Fund will be matched $2 for every $1 contributed — tripling the charitable impact. Last year’s grants helped address the needs of more than 61,000 people in the community.
To learn more about the Community Foundation and the match, call 812-948-4662 or go to www.cfsouthernindiana.com.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana manages $125 million in charitable assets and nearly 260 individual funds — each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the foundation awards millions in grants and scholarships to support the community and is a National Standards certified community foundation.
