NEW ALBANY – Four graduating seniors in Clark and Floyd counties will receive four-year scholarships as the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
In addition to full tuition to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana of their choice, the students will receive a $900 annual stipend for books and equipment.
The recipients selected this year are Katie Baumgartle, Jeffersonville High School; Jenna Dupont, Silver Creek High School; Jia Jia Hodgson, New Albany High School, and Sophia Hottois, Providence High School.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana administers the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship program locally. Students in all accredited public and private high schools in Clark and Floyd counties were invited to apply. Applications from each county were reviewed and scored by an independent committee of civic volunteers who assessed applicants in a blind review process.
Once the 12 semi-finalists were determined from the 221 applicants this year, each was individually interviewed, according to Crystal Gunther, director of community philanthropy for the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. Finalists were then selected and their names were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana Inc. (ICI) for selection of the recipients.
ICI is a non-profit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited, degree-granting, non-profit private colleges and universities in Indiana, and is the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state. There were 143 scholarships awarded statewide.
“Congratulations to all of the finalists and thank you to Lilly Endowment Inc. which has been incredibly supportive of our foundation and this community,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
“Because of the generosity of this scholarship program we are able to award these life-changing, four-year scholarships to deserving students in Clark and Floyd counties who will go on to pursue their education and achieve their goals.”
In addition to selecting the recipients, alternates were selected in each county in the event that the chosen recipients select a college outside of Indiana or a course of study other than a bachelor’s degree, or receive a scholarship that supersedes the Lilly honor. Lilly recipients must declare his or her college choice and course of study by April 30, 2021.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana was founded in 1991 as the region’s partner, resource and steward in philanthropy. The Foundation manages $134 million in charitable assets and over 260 individual funds — each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the Foundation awards millions in grants and scholarships and is a National Standards certified community foundation. For more information about the Community Foundation, contact 812-948-4662 or visit www.cfsouthernindiana.com.
