A true “2021 style” picture of the members of the Community Montessori Class of 2021 was taken during its Senior Day celebration on campus in late May. The outstanding 30 young adults accomplished much throughout a challenging year. With a strong dual-credit program at the school, 90% of this class completed a total of 465 college credit hours in 52 courses. There were also 123 internship experiences completed in fields as varied as engineering, HVAC, human services, arts and culture and more. In keeping with the Montessori tradition, the graduation experience was as unique as the humans who created it: the Class picked the colors of the graduation regalia, planned the ceremony (including music), and, probably the most meaningful contribution, wrote their graduation summaries to be read during the walk to accept their diplomas. The Parent Involvement Partnership volunteers created a three-minute video honoring each graduate. In addition, graduates helped to create a video with their own spin — including baby photos for some — and selecting their own graduation song and a quote that represents them. Members of the 2021 class, pictured above, are: Kayley Adams, Tyler Broady, Rachel Everwine, Tai Fox, Mac Gifford, Sam Hilliard, Isabella Huett, Emma Jenkins, Emily Jones, Lennon Kelly-Brooner, Bryan Kerns, Julia Lewis, Skylar McAdams, Gannon McClain, Evan Mitchell, Caleb Nevitt, Kyler Ostrander, Harli Pickman-Yates, Gabe Reisert, McKenna Robertson, Chris Satterly, Andrea Scott, Tory Shrewsberry, Isaiah Simonis, Isabel Sprecher, Ethan Tackett, Emma Walters, Jacob Washnock, Taytum Watson, Lincoln Wieder.
Community Montessori graduates 30
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Clayton F. Mallory Jr., 83, entered eternal life on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He retired from Speed Cement Plant after 43 years of service, a member of the Speed Church, Sellersburg Masonic Lodge and was a Purdue Master Gardener. Clayton was preceded …
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Harrison County officer pleads guilty to child exploitation, voyeurism
- U.S. 31 improvements to have 'night and day' effect in Sellersburg
- Man charged with murder in Clarksville woman's death
- Police ID woman shot to death in her Clarksville home
- Six from Southern Indiana compete in Miss Indiana, Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen
- Views differ on graduation controversy at Clarksville board meeting
- HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Kaelins have a sibling non-rivalry
- BASEBALL: Providence heading back to state
- Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
- BASEBALL: Every player matters for Borden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.