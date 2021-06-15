Community Montessori

A true “2021 style” picture of the members of the Community Montessori Class of 2021 was taken during its Senior Day celebration on campus in late May. The outstanding 30 young adults accomplished much throughout a challenging year. With a strong dual-credit program at the school, 90% of this class completed a total of 465 college credit hours in 52 courses. There were also 123 internship experiences completed in fields as varied as engineering, HVAC, human services, arts and culture and more. In keeping with the Montessori tradition, the graduation experience was as unique as the humans who created it: the Class picked the colors of the graduation regalia, planned the ceremony (including music), and, probably the most meaningful contribution, wrote their graduation summaries to be read during the walk to accept their diplomas. The Parent Involvement Partnership volunteers created a three-minute video honoring each graduate. In addition, graduates helped to create a video with their own spin — including baby photos for some — and selecting their own graduation song and a quote that represents them. Members of the 2021 class, pictured above, are: Kayley Adams, Tyler Broady, Rachel Everwine, Tai Fox, Mac Gifford, Sam Hilliard, Isabella Huett, Emma Jenkins, Emily Jones, Lennon Kelly-Brooner, Bryan Kerns, Julia Lewis, Skylar McAdams, Gannon McClain, Evan Mitchell, Caleb Nevitt, Kyler Ostrander, Harli Pickman-Yates, Gabe Reisert, McKenna Robertson, Chris Satterly, Andrea Scott, Tory Shrewsberry, Isaiah Simonis, Isabel Sprecher, Ethan Tackett, Emma Walters, Jacob Washnock, Taytum Watson, Lincoln Wieder.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you