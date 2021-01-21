NEW ALBANY — The Community Montessori School family is taking action to help in light of the recent news of long food lines and many food distribution sites stretched to the limit.
Its food pantry is now open at 4120 St. Joseph Road, just up the hill from the main school campus and within walking distance of many local neighborhoods. Signs are posted from St. Joseph Road to direct visitors to the correct building on campus, which is also marked with a banner. Visitors are asked to follow all pandemic safety guidelines when at the pantry, including wearing masks, social distancing, and not visiting if they are not feeling well.
The Food Pantry building on the Community Montessori campus is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those who need it. No applications are required.
Beginning in January, donations of food and money have been accepted to stock the pantry. Members of the public who wish to support the pantry can also leave food items at any time in the marked receptacle within the space.
The school also has a PayPal link to accept donations to support the pantry, as well as an active Amazon Wishlist to allow donations of food to be sent directly to the school to be added to the pantry. Go to the school’s website at www.shiningminds.com to make donations or get more information about the pantry.
A special thanks to German American Bank, which gave financial support to the pantry project.
