SOUTHERN INDIANA — As temperatures and weather have dropped to dangerously cold levels over the past two weeks, community organizations have worked in collaboration to try to make sure every unsheltered person has a warm place to stay and food to eat.
This week, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana white flag emergency shelter has been handled by Catalyst Rescue Mission. Anyone who needs a warm place to stay can go to Catalyst at 1727 DL Motley Way, Jeffersonville where staff will take them to a local hotel they’re in partnership with. The homeless coalition is reimbursing Catalyst for the rooms.
Although white flag is usually only in operation from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when the temperature is expected to be below 35 degrees for at least four hours overnight, the recent temperatures have called for it to remain open all day.
“It’s really been a cold week; it’s not just been cold nights,” said Meredith Clipp Rodriguez, who helps manage Catalyst Rescue Mission, during a Thursday afternoon meeting of community advocates for the homeless. At that time, they had 42 people in white flag, which is separate from the regular shelter resident population.
‘We’ve had some great collaborations and some great people to get the folks there taken care of,” she said. “We may have every cot in New Albany and Jeffersonville over there trying to have a place for folks to sleep.
“They’re all being fed, they’re all being loved on, so hopefully we’ll get some good work out of what’s going on this week.”
Clipp Rodriguez said that staff has been talking with the white flag clients, seeing if they are ready and interested in moving into the daily shelter where they can get on a path for more resources and chances to gain success in helping themselves. So far, they’ve had five people agree.
“That doesn’t seem like a lot but it took a lot of talk to get those five where they are,” she said.
Outreach groups and police have also worked to find and get people to the white flag or if needed, help with other services. Still a few people remain outdoors.
“We’ve got roughly five people which will not go in within the Jeffersonville area,” Paul Stensrud, director at outreach group Exit 0 said. “But with these storms we have people checking on them throughout the day at the camps, as well as law enforcement.”
He said he reached out to the Jeffersonville and Clarksville police departments before the weather hit, asking them to help get people to white flag or call a local provider if a situation called for it.
“They were checking camps as well and letting us know if they were refusing so we could get them the proper gear,” Stensrud said. “The collaboration has been great.” When the group met two weeks ago via Zoom for the first time, they also discussed strengthening communication so that when police encounter an unsheltered person no matter the weather, they can contact one of the service providers.
Barb Anderson, director at Haven House Services, Inc., said she’d seen the partnership in action too.
“I was really impressed this week — there were a couple of times I was talking to street folks and I went back to check on them and to take coffee to them and there were already officers there trying to talk them into white flag,” she said, adding that downtown merchants have also said police have gone door to door to talk about issues and how police could help.
Stensrud said the cold has already caused some serious issues for people without shelter. On Sunday, his team came across a woman in a fetal position in the frigid cold near a local business; they called medical services to help treat her. Another woman is being treated for a serious case of frostbite on one of her toes.
In another case, an unsheltered person who had not needed medication for several months was found having a drug-induced psychosis. Working together, agencies were able to get that person medication and an opportunity for further treatment.
“That’s what this is all about,” Stensrud said. “Instead of just dumping them at one location, we’ve got to create a game plan for them so it’s a smooth transition.”
But while some members of the group — which met for the second time Thursday — said the partnership has been great during the cold snap, the teamwork needs to continue to help build a system that can help those living on the streets have better access to resources to help them get out of those conditions.
“Hopefully this kind of dialogue can result in some permanent housing for people, this is what’s got to happen,” Anderson said. “Taking care of people during the coldest bits of the month because we have empathy during subzero weather is not enough. we’ve got to be able to house them 24/7, 365 days a year.”
