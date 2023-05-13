Cops Cycling for Survivors is pleased to announce plans for its 22nd annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiling the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week, May 14-20. The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.
As in past years, Cops Cycling does not make a determination of line of duty death status but honors Indiana officers recognized by state and federal officials as having died in the line of duty. This year, special honor is given to four officers recognized as line of duty deaths in 2022 as well as one officer from 2020 who was recognized by officials in 2022 as a line of duty death.
In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen officers. The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones. The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers who have been recognized as line of duty deaths by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour. Cops Cycling for Survivors vows to never let Indiana’s fallen heroes be forgotten and to support the survivors of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the state.
Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers but may not have contact information for some. Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com. Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, and friends of law enforcement.
In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. More information and a donation page are found at http://www.copscycling4survivors.com/. Cops Cycling for Survivors was granted 501© 3 status as a not-for-profit in late 2011 and is no longer directly affiliated with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors (IN COPS).
The 2023 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all line of duty death officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year’s truck is in special memory of:
Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch January 29, 2022;
Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2022;
Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, End of Watch July 31, 2022; and
Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, End of Watch September 18, 2022.
Also honored on the truck is Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch April 25, 2020, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022.
Recent line of duty deaths in 2023 will receive special recognition next year.
Dates and route for the local 2023 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:
July 12, Madison – Jeffersonville
July 13, Jeffersonville – Jasper
As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners may arise.
