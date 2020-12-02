In a story published in the Dec. 2 News and Tribune titled "COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs in Clark, Floyd," Mike Schroyer's title was identified incorrectly. Schroyer is the president of Baptist Health Floyd.
CORRECTION
Tags
Trending Video
Brooke McAfee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Lucille Lynch of Clarksville, IN. died peacefully on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at Autumn Woods Health Campus. Lucille was a simple and faithful follower of Jesus and a contented homemaker. Lucille was born in Meredian, MS. to Robert Lee Allen and Eva Ruth Shadoan Allen on November 16, 193…
Ronald Lee Clark, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Louisville and was a retired Yardmaster for CSXT. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 1257 Martinsville, American Legion Post 35, Jeffersonville, and a member of Hoosier H…
Shirley W. Snodgrass, Jr., age 57, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Clark Memorial Hospital. He was a manager for McDonalds and McAlister's Deli. He is a native of Jeffersonville, IN. He loved his cat and dogs. Shirley was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley W. Snodgrass and S…
Most Popular
Articles
- No deal announced yet in sale of Caesars Southern Indiana
- New Albany neighbors come together to spread joy during holiday season
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi's 44 points, 18 rebounds fuel Dragons
- COVID-19 claims another life in Floyd County
- Catalyst Rescue Mission faces COVID-19 outbreak at Jeffersonville shelter
- Floyd County Commissioners vote against certifying health officer
- $20 Scratch-off gives Jeffersonville man $500,000
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs blitz short-handed Generals
- COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs in Clark, Floyd
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Emly's big game helps Dragons down Lady Cats
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.