As the final show of its 50th season, Hayswood Theatre in Corydon brings to the stage “The Drowsy Chaperone,” winner of multiple Tony Awards (2006) for a musical.
“To me, this is one of the funniest musicals that has been on Broadway over the years and has so many laugh-out-loud moments,” said Allen Platt, who co-directs the production with Emily Trinkle, “and we have been blessed with a strong and experienced cast.”
The show runs for three consecutive weekends, opening Aug. 12 through Aug. 28. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
The story parodies a fictitious 1920s musical, called “The Drowsy Chaperone,” narrated by a character called the Man in Chair.
The Man’s recollections of the musical take us inside his love of its actors and music, as the story actually comes to life before the audience in the Man’s living room. He also hilariously discusses the world of theatre in the 1920s, with both its larger-than-life stars often stuck in stereotypical roles, as well as its catchy and rousing music.
The comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and a lively, clever book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar (Tony Award winners). “This show reminds us why we love theatre and how a good story and music can stay with us for years after we have first experienced it on stage,” Trinkle added.
Hayswood Theatre, while entertaining local audiences for years, has also served as a vital community theatre giving many actors the opportunity to engage in the art of live theatre, even featuring over the years performers who ultimately appeared professionally on TV, in movies, and on stages around the country.
Tickets for “The Drowsy Chaperone” are available at www.hayswoodtheatre.org. The theatre’s 51st season lineup has been announced and opens on Oct. 6 with “She Kills Monsters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.