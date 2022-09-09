NORTHBROOK, Ill — KemperSports announced Friday that it has acquired Fuzzy Zoeller’s Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe Golf Clubs in Southern Indiana.
With this acquisition, the two Southern Indiana daily fee facilities join KemperSports’ growing portfolio of owned properties and expand the company’s Midwest footprint in a new market. KemperSports will look to take the golf and guest experience at both courses to the next level through a continued commitment to providing first-class service and optimized course conditions and further cement the courses’ reputation as two of the best public courses in the region.
“Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe are two of the most highly-regarded courses in the Louisville market and represent excellent additions to our growing portfolio,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “Fuzzy created two very special venues, and we are honored to carry on his vision.”
“As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe continue to create memorable experiences on and off the course for years to come,” Fuzzy Zoeller said. "KemperSports is well positioned to build upon the legacy we've created and carry out my vision for these courses. The company represents some of the best golf experiences in the country and has more than 40 years of success in managing award-winning facilities.”
As part of its goal to deliver enhanced customer service for residents, visiting guests and avid golfers alike, KemperSports will implement its TrueService™ customer service training program and gather customer data through its proprietary customer survey system. The company also has immediate capital improvements planned for Champions Pointe, which include adding new on-course restrooms and asphalt cart paths. Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe represent the company’s second and third acquisitions in the last 10 months and mark its continued commitment to growing its portfolio of owned facilities across the country.
Designed by Masters and U.S. Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller and famed golf course architect Clyde Johnston, Covered Bridge opened in 1994, while Champions Pointe opened in 2007. Both courses have ranked in the top 25 on GolfPass’ annual Golfers’ Choice list of best courses in Indiana for the past six years. Recently, Covered Bridge reached No. 6 on the GolfPass list of the top 25 friendliest courses in the U.S. Since opening, Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe have created a premier public golf experience, helping both become sought-after Midwest golf destinations aided by affordable stay and play packages with local hotel partners.
Both 18-hole, par 72-layouts play through rolling hills, reaching just over 7,000 yards from the back tees, and feature zoysia grass fairways and bentgrass greens, which help provide premier course conditions year-round in Southern Indiana’s climate. In addition, holes 9 and 18 at Covered Bridge feature Fuzzy Zoeller-signature double greens. Each course is complemented by one the area’s top practice facilities and an expansive clubhouse home to a fully equipped golf shop, sports bar, full-service restaurant and banquet facilities.
For more information about either Covered Bridge or Champions Pointe, visit www.fuzzygolf.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.