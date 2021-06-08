Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled in the Southern Indiana area this week for one day in Sellersburg and two days in Corydon.
Ivy Tech Community College will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Sellersburg campus, 8204 Highway 311. All 19 Ivy Tech campuses throughout the state will host clinic sites and vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis as supply is limited.
Individuals who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college. Winners in the laptop drawing will be able to choose between a Mac or PC.
Ivy Tech is hosting the clinics to try to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy. The vaccine offered will vary throughout the state. A state issued ID will be required at all campus locations to receive the vaccine. For more information, go to IvyTech.edu/coronavirus
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned June 11-12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harrison County Fair, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site, such as the one in Corydon, can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from vaccination appointments.
IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if transportation is needed to a vaccine appointment.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, which brings to 747,447 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Clark County reported one new case bringing its total to 13,163. Floyd County reported four news cases, pushing its total to 7,748. Neither county reported new deaths.
As of Tuesday, 13,278 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 418 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
