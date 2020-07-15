NEW ALBANY — Lisa Dorgay won’t soon forget the trip she took with three friends early last month.
That was when Dorgay was exposed to COVID-19 by a friend who had no idea that she was infected with the virus. All four friends eventually got sick, but Dorgay got the worst of it.
Since June 17, Dorgay, who is 55, and a Lanesville resident, has been a patient at Baptist Health Floyd with COVID-19. That is, until Tuesday afternoon when she was released.
“They didn’t think I would make it,” she said from her room, as she prepared to be released. “The fact that I am here is a miracle.”
A combination of treatments, from drugs to plasma and a BiPap machine, along with her determination to live, got Dorgay through some rough days. She said she did everything the medical staff told her to do, knowing that would be the only way she would get over the virus.
“She was a great patient,” said her husband, Joe. “But it was pretty scary not being able to do anything for her.”
“We will never know what combination [of treatments] helped,” Dorgay said. “But something helped me get better.”
Dorgay never had to be placed on a ventilator. She will go home with oxygen and has been told it could take up to three months for her lungs to completely heal.
Joe said his wife was self-quarantining in the basement of their home after she found out she was exposed to COVID-19. After her condition continued to decline, he rushed her in respiratory distress to Baptist Health Floyd, a 225-bed, acute-care regional healthcare provider
“She was running a fever and said it’s time to go to the hospital,” Joe said.
After the first two weeks she began to steadily make progress. She got out of bed for the first time June 30.
She said she is one of the lucky ones.
“I feel wonderful … I am so grateful to everyone here. They have given me excellent care,” Dorgay said. “Had this happened to me in March or April, I probably would not have survived. They know so much more about it now.”
She said the plan had been to go to a rehabilitation center after being released from the hospital, but she has made so much progress that her next stop Tuesday was to be her home in Lanesville.
Before she could leave, she got a rousing sendoff from staff members at Baptist Floyd who lined the hallway and clapped as she was wheeled to the elevator.
“The staff here has been phenomenal,” Joe said. “They have been so helpful. She received five-star care.”
