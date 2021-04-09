Community Action of Southern Indiana will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday April 13, Wednesday April 14 and Thursday April 15 as previously announced, but CASI said Friday that the clinic will administer the two-shot Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine as previously announced.
Clinic hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 201 East 15th St. Jeffersonville.
Registration for the clinic is now open. To register, log on to OurShot.IN.gov and choose the CASI location; call 211 anytime, or call 812-866-9966 and mention the Community Action of Southern Indiana location.
Robley Rex offers vaccinations
Robley Rex VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Ave., Louisville, is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.
Under the SAVE LIVES Act, Robley Rex VAMC can provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through a drive–thru clinic and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to sign up or they can call the Robley Rex COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 502-287-4426 to schedule an appointment.
