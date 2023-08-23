Daisy Award

Baptist Health Floyd LPN Brandi Coker shows the DAISY Award, a national award for nurses, she recently was given.

Brandi Coker, LPN, was presented with a DAISY Award recently at Baptist Health Floyd. Coker has worked at Baptist Health Floyd for 3 1/2 years but has been an LPN for 20 years. The DAISY Award is a national honor given to nurses who display extraordinary compassionate care. They are nominated by co-workers, patients, family members, physicians and anyone who thinks they are worthy of the award. Besides receiving the award and certificate, Coker also signed the DAISY banner that hangs in the hospital.

Tags

Trending Video