Hosparus Health’s largest fundraiser, Dancing with our Southern Indiana Stars, is back Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Huber’s Orchard and Winery.
Based on the popular TV show, this year’s event will crown winners from two dance categories — singles and couples.
Last year, more than 650 people attended the fundraiser, which raised over $200,000 to benefit patients and families of Hosparus Health Southern Indiana.
“The goal this year is $250,000 and we truly believe the Southern Indiana community will come together, like they always do, to ensure the event is a success,” said Tawanda Owsley, Hosparus Health’s Chief Marketing and Development Officer.
“As a nonprofit hospice provider in Southern Indiana, we are committed to serving patients and their families, regardless of their ability to pay. All support from the event goes directly to making sure more local families have access to quality hospice, palliative and bereavement care.”
Since 1978, Hosparus Health has focused on providing equal access to health care for all members of the community. Its interdisciplinary teams offer a range of services for serious illnesses, including hospice care, palliative medicine, symptom and medication management, medical care, grief counseling, and community mental health programs. With the dedicated work of over 600 employees and 500 volunteers, Hosparus Health is proud to serve more than 10,000 individuals and families annually. Moreover, the nonprofit organization is committed to prioritizing extending personalized care to all, regardless of financial status.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for this historically sold-out event. Individual tickets are $125 and are for sale through the event website.
2023 Dancing with our Southern Indiana Stars Celebrity Dancers
• Stephanie Breger, Owner, Salon B, and Micah Arnold, Owner, Arnold Painting
• Jack Dykes, General Manager, Huber’s Preferred Meats
• Robert Eichenberger, Partner, Dinsmore and Shohl, LLP, and Keyboard Player, 100% Poly
• Pamela Grieb, Community Relations Manager, Samtec
• Tony Jenkins, Project Manager, AML Construction, and Beth Jenkins, Owner, Hair, Nails & More
• Laurie Kemp, Attorney, and Co-owner of Momentum Title Agency
• Taylor McDaniel, Co-owner, Kaiser Tire Pros, and Tiffany Dennison, Co-owner, Times Two, LLC
• Vince Vissing, Realtor, REMAX Ability Plus
To support the dancers and their fundraising goals, go to https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/23DWOSIS
For more information about the event, contact Kelsi Chew at 502-558-8266 or kchew@hosparus.org
