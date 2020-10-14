On Oct. 11, 1890, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in Washington, D.C. On the National DAR Day of Service DAR members all over the world celebrate the anniversary of the founding by participating in special volunteer projects in their communities. For #DARDayofService, the Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter in Jeffersonville collected socks, gloves, scarves, snacks and other items for the Homeless Outreach Program administered by Exit 0. Thanks to all the members who participated in making this project such a success. Exit 0 is a Non-Profit Organization founded in 2007 that offers resources to prevent and end homelessness. From left: Linda Skelton Shingleton (treasurer), Paul Stensrud, director of Exit 0 Outreach Program, Kathy Hooper (regent), Sheila Roach Parsons (first vice regent), Sue Coley (chaplin) and Priscilla Robertson (librarian).
DAR collects items for homeless
Obituaries
Marvin Leon Almon, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Lanesville, IN. He was born May 15, 1935 in Earlington, KY, the son of Marvin and Lilllian (McElroy) Almon. He was a retired clerk in the accounts payable department for the former L&N Railroad in Louisville and …
Ernest E. Davis, 71, passed away Thursday, October 8, at Wedgewood Healthcare Center. He was born in New Albany, November 16, 1948 to the late Edward and Alberta (Harper) Davis. Ernie was a lifelong member of the American Legion and retired from the U.S. Army and Army Reserves after 20 years…
Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Friday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Obituary: www.nsfuneralhomes.com
