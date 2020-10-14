DAR

On Oct. 11, 1890, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in Washington, D.C. On the National DAR Day of Service DAR members all over the world celebrate the anniversary of the founding by participating in special volunteer projects in their communities. For #DARDayofService, the Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter in Jeffersonville collected socks, gloves, scarves, snacks and other items for the Homeless Outreach Program administered by Exit 0. Thanks to all the members who participated in making this project such a success. Exit 0 is a Non-Profit Organization founded in 2007 that offers resources to prevent and end homelessness. From left: Linda Skelton Shingleton (treasurer), Paul Stensrud, director of Exit 0 Outreach Program, Kathy Hooper (regent), Sheila Roach Parsons (first vice regent), Sue Coley (chaplin) and Priscilla Robertson (librarian).

