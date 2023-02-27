NEW ALBANY – Dare to Care and Indiana University Southeast are partnering for an event aimed to raise awareness around food insecurity in Indiana. The two organizations will screen the compelling documentary, The Working Hungry, followed by a moderated panel discussion on the campus of IU Southeast at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Working Hungry, a 30-minute documentary, shares the stories of three Indiana families struggling with food insecurity. Currently, an estimated one million individuals in Indiana turn to food pantries and meal services to feed their families (Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, 2022).
“This documentary is important because there’s often a misconception around who visits food banks, but we’ve seen the pandemic and inflation really shift the narrative to include many everyday working individuals,” said President and CEO, Vincent James. “We’re hoping this documentary and discussion sheds light on the state of food insecurity today in Indiana.”
The screening and panel discussion will take place in the Ogle Center at IU Southeast. The panel discussion will include:
* Julia Valliant, Indiana University Bloomington
* Karen Richie, LCSW, Indiana University Southeast (Professor and key staff liaison for IU Southeast food pantry)
* Emily Weikert Bryant, Executive Director, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry
* Vincent James, President and CEO of Dare to Care Food Bank
* Moderator, Angie Fenton, CEO of Extol Magazine
IU Southeast is one of 300 partners Dare to Care works with to distribute food to the community. IU Southeast has several pantries throughout the campus to serve both students and staff in need.
“This Working Hungry event aims to educate the community about food access concerns and how we can come together as a community to support each other,” said IU Southeast professor, Karen Richie. “Food insecurity is not an individual issue, it’s a community issue.”
The South Eats Pantry at IUS fed more than 1,900 people from their campus community between Aug-Dec 2022.
Dare to Care provides 83 food access points in Southern Indiana including pantries, soup kitchens and Kid Cafes.
Dare to Care serves five counties in Southern Indiana including Washington, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, and Clark counties.
