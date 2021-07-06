CLARKSVILLE — Denton Floyd Real Estate Group has proposed the development of 200 multifamily luxury apartments and town homes for the Town of Clarksville, the company announced Tuesday.
Denton Floyd’s development proposal for the $45 million project was presented to the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission Tuesday evening, followed by a unanimous vote by the Clarksville Town Council to allow redevelopment to sell the property.
The project will undergo further review before the commission considers a final project and development agreement later this month.
If approved, construction is slated to start in November and is estimated to support 287 direct construction jobs and create 18 indirect jobs. It also is estimated the project’s commercial component will generate 40 total jobs (full-time equivalent positions) in the retail and food and beverage industries.
Known as Current812, the project will include a 4,300-square-foot, two-story Class A rooftop restaurant, a resort-style pool, gourmet grilling stations, fire pits, clubhouse, unparalleled fitness center, pet spa and dog park, a fifth-floor resident pavilion with iconic views of both downtown Louisville and the Ohio River, and 9,300 square feet of street-level, Class A retail.
The proposed development will have a parking deck containing 238 parking spaces for both residents and retail customers. Additionally, the luxury apartments and town homes will have individual balconies with panoramic views overlooking the Ohio River or a street-level view.
Current812 will contain one to three bedrooms, with unit sizes ranging from 720 to 2,530 square feet. Monthly rents for the luxury apartments and town homes will range from $1,210 to $2,275.
The project follows Clarksville’s investment in Main Street and the adjacent, newly-opened Bolt + Tie mixed-use development. If the Denton Floyd development is approved, Current812 stands to cement Clarksville’s vision and progress as the second major private development in a series of private investments that will be required to facilitate the creation of a downtown for the riverfront community.
“That development is occurring as a result of Bolt + Tie being developed and serving as a catalyst,” Clarksville Town Council and Redevelopment Commission member John Gilkey said after the meeting. “It is something that the redevelopment commission saw as a course of action that would lead to additional development.
“We are extremely pleased with the development that we have gotten at this point and we think there is much more development waiting in the wings.”
Brandon Denton, co-founder and partner of Denton Floyd said the company is very excited to be part of the South Clarksville revitalization, a plan adopted five years ago that is now coming to fruition.
“We welcome the opportunity to be part of this neighborhood redevelopment in building better communities, which is our core mission,” he said, according to the release.
Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey called South Clarksville “Southern Indiana’s newest field of dreams, and there has never been a better time to start a business here,” he said. “The Town of Clarksville is thrilled to see this long-term vision of creating a downtown finally coming into fruition. Exciting times lie ahead as the momentum continues to build for more top tier developments.”
“Bolt + Tie got us on the map,” Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said after the council vote. “This furthers that momentum.”
The town also approved at its meeting to use a Build Operate Transfer process for developing the street grid surrounding Main Street. This means that the town will contract with a developer on the design and price of the project, and the developer will incur all costs until it is finished then transfer to Clarksville ownership.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group is a full-service development firm with construction, property management, and brokerage divisions with over 5,000 units representing a combined asset value of more than $400 million under management in Kentucky and Indiana. For more information, go to DentonFloyd.com.
