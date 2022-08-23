Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Broadway musical, Bright Star, Aug. 24 through Oct. 2.
Inspired by a true story, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies, powerfully moving characters and surprising twists, Bright Star will take you on an uplifting theatrical journey.
Bright Star’s buoyant bluegrass-influenced score was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, who also wrote the book and lyrics. Bright Star opened on Broadway in 2016 and was nominated for multiple Tony awards.
Derby Dinner’s production of Bright Star is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Sara King, Tyler Bliss, Michael Evans, John Payonk, Bobby Conte, Cami Glauser, Matthew Brennan, and more.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.