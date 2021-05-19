Derby Dinner Playhouse will present a southern comedy, DEARLY BELOVED, opening May 19 and continuing through June 27, 2021.
For ticket information call 812-288-8281 or go to derbydinner.com.
This delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy is delivered Texas style! The three feuding Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas are thrown together to pass off an over-the-top, antebellum-themed wedding as an elegant affair. But with the mother of the groom scheming to ruin the day, an inexperienced seminary student filling in for the drunk pastor, and a church full of small-town eccentrics, it isn’t going well. The proceedings then go hysterically off course with the stunning revelation that the bride-to-be and her intended have fled town!
This joyful comedy about love, marriage, and sisterhood will have you laughing all the way down the aisle!
Derby Dinner’s production of DEARLY BELOVED was directed by Lee Buckholz. The cast will include Tina Jo Wallace, Melissa Combs, Heather Paige Folsom, Rita Thomas, J.R. Stuart, Cary Wiger, Matthew Brennan, Mandi Hutchins, Blake Graham, Lem Jackson, and Brittany Cox. DEARLY BELOVED was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the writing team that brought us the hit comedies “The Dixie Swim Club” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
