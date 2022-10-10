Derby Dinner Playhouse opened its 2022-23 Children’s Musical Theatre Series with the musical "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus" Oct. 8 and performances will run Oct. 15, 22, 24, 29 and Nov. 5 and 12. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com.
It's not easy being the Pigeon — you never get to do anything. But when the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late, maybe that wily bird can do something.
Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, the musical is sure to get everyone's wings flappin'. This musical was written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling and award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, with music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma.
All performances are on Saturdays with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at 12 p. m. A dinner performance has been added on Oct. 24 at 5:45 p.m. All performances feature a kid-friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 to 12.
