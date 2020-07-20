NEW ALBANY – Develop New Albany Farmers Market is proud to announce the beginning of = Wednesday Market season.
The Wednesday Market will be at City Square, 202 E Market St., from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. weekly. A variety of vendors will be present including many with different types of produce and baked goods. Parking will be available around City Square and on the street.
The New Albany Farmers Market COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Vendors and volunteers will wear face coverings and customers are encouraged to wear a face covering. Hand sanitizing stations will be present at the market and vendors will have booths set up to minimize cross-handling of product. At this time, only service animals will be permitted. It is up to individual vendors on the forms of payment they accept so bringing a variety of payment options is encouraged.
For more information about the Farmers Market, go to Faceook at https://www.facebook.com/NAINFarmersMarket/
The New Albany Farmers Market has been servicing the local community for over 15 years, providing locally sourced meat, produce, dairy, eggs as well as locally made baked goods and craft products to the community. Two markets a week are operated at City Square, one on Saturdays and now on Wednesday as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.