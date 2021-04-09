In partnership with Jeffersonville Township Public Library, the Discover Indiana project announces the release of interpretive stories about the history, culture, and people of Clark County on the web at https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/49 and https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/56.
Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library developed two digital tours highlighting unique and interesting historical people, places, and events in Clark County.
The first tour, “Orphans of Clark County,” seeks to restore the histories of Clark County orphans, despite the loss of county orphanage records and damage to juvenile court records. To understand orphanages and the experiences of the children who lived there, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library stitched together records from the orphanage, local newspapers, diaries and personal records, family stories, and published histories.
The second tour, “At Freedom’s Gate,” explores the early history of African Americans in Clark County, from the establishment of English settlements in 1781 to the end of school segregation in 1951. Stories in this tour include those of York, an enslaved man who traveled on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and Guinea Bottom, the earliest Black settlement in Clark County.
Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, and the Indiana Historical Society.
“Whether you are doing so from the comfort of your couch at home or as you stand outside a building viewing the tour on your cell phone, digital tours are a great way to extend knowledge to the public about the history and experiences of the county,” said Dr. Jennifer Guiliano, who contributes to the Discover Indiana project. “These types of tours can spur individuals to come visit these sites and learn about the people who lived here before us.”
For more information or to partner with the Discover Indiana project, go to discoverin.org.
