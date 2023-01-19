Dining with Diabetes will be offered for four Wednesdays beginning Feb. 8 at the Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
The cost is $40 for each individual or $65 for two individuals from the same household that can share materials. The deadline for registration is Jan. 31.
Instructors for the classes will be Purdue Extension Area 2 HHS Educators, Registered Dietitians.
Nutrition and physical activity are keys to managing type 2 diabetes. But where do you start? The Dining with Diabetes program can help.
Dining with Diabetes consists of four sessions and a reunion.
The schedule
Week one, Feb. 8: What is diabetes? /Snacks and appetizers
Week two, Feb. 15: Carbs and sweeteners/desserts
Week three, Feb. 22: Fats and sodium/main dishes
Week four, March 1: Putting it all together/side dishes
A three-month follow up reunion will be held.
For additional information, email jsteffens@purdue.edu or call the Extension Offiee at 812-948-5470.
Register online at https://cvent.me/kqRbOZ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.