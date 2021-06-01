Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources has announced the next steps it will take in dealing with the fire-ravaged site of the George Rogers Clark Home along the Ohio River.
The log cabin at the site was destroyed May 20. The site remains closed to the public at this time.
Jason Fosse, 36, of Clarksville, was charged with a level 4 felony for arson for the destruction of a 191-year-old cabin at the home site on Harrison Avenue. He was arrested soon after the charge was filed.
The cabin, a representative reproduction, was on a 7-acre site managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources through Falls of the Ohio State Park.
The DNR’s response to the fire includes a multi-layered approach that includes Falls of the Ohio State Park property staff planning and removing debris from the site and the DNR Division of State Parks coordinating discussions related to future interpretation of the site.
“As we begin work to recover the Clark home site, we thank Hoosiers and the people of the Louisville area and beyond for their tremendous outpouring of support,” said Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner. “The DNR remains steadfastly committed to honoring and interpreting the long history of all people who lived, worked, and visited this location.
“We will be engaging a variety of partners and individuals to listen to their diverse perspectives as we plan for the best way to share the significance of this site with future generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.