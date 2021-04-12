Baptist Health Floyd is among many Donate Life partner organizations that Monday simultaneously hosted a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation and honor donors and their families. The event was at 10:08 a.m. at the flagpoles in front of the hospital to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives. After the raising of the flag, there was a moment of silence was for 1 minute and 8 seconds to recognize the more than 108,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. The Donate LifeA flag was first introduced in 2006. It has since become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 14 years, 50,000 Donate Life flags have flown across America.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you