Baptist Health Floyd is among many Donate Life partner organizations that Monday simultaneously hosted a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation and honor donors and their families. The event was at 10:08 a.m. at the flagpoles in front of the hospital to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives. After the raising of the flag, there was a moment of silence was for 1 minute and 8 seconds to recognize the more than 108,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. The Donate LifeA flag was first introduced in 2006. It has since become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 14 years, 50,000 Donate Life flags have flown across America.
Donation Life flag-raising at Baptist Health Floyd
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
David Martin Elliott, 59, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Jeffersonville, IN. He is survived by his parents Kenneth and Ethel Elliott of Jeffersonville, IN.; brothers Mark Elliott and Christopher Elliott both of Jeffersonville, IN.; sister Mic…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: LMPD issues statement over Friday incident
- UPDATE: Two children in critical condition following New Albany crash
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PREVIEW: 12 players to watch this season
- 'A servant at heart', Mark Seabrook praised for leadership, character
- Torchy's Tacos opens Wednesday in Jeffersonville
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi caps career with huge performance
- Beatles music returns Memorial Day weekend with 'Penny Lane at the Park'
- Upland Brewing Company opens in Jeffersonville
- 10 testify in day one of fatal OWI sentencing in Floyd County
- At Home superstore to open in Clarksville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.