NEW ALBANY — Samuel Dolezal, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care team at 800 Highlander Point Drive, Suite 300 in Floyds Knobs.
Dr. Dolezal’s services include everything from well visits and disease prevention, to health maintenance and urgent care. He is board certified in internal medicine.
He received his professional training at the Medical College of Georgia and his internal medicine residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He also holds a PhD in philosophy, biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Georgia.
Dr. Dolezal is associated with the American College of Physicians, American Society of Internal Medicine and American Medical Association.
He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 812-923-2273.
