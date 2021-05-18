Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville will open the musical SEUSSICAL on May 22 as part of its Children’s Musical Theatre Series.
SEUSSICAL is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have brought to life all of the favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and a little boy with a big imagination — JoJo.
These colorful characters will transport everyone from the Jungle of Nool to the invisible world of the Whos.
Along the way Horton faces challenges, but ultimately the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant in this fun for the whole family presentation.
Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Sally Scott. The cast will include Chris Bryant, Sarah Holland, Embry Thielmeier, Kavin Moore, Andrea Diggs, and many more.
Performances will be May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 14, 19, 26, 2021. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com.
All performances of SEUSSICAL are on Saturdays with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon. A dinner performance has been added on June 14 at 5:45 p.m. All performances feature a kid-friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 to 12.
