SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $100,000 in grants to help support local nonprofits helping the residents of Clark and Floyd counties and vowed to continue support after the R. Gallagher power plant in Floyd County retires June 1.
Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar announced the funding during a 'Wednesdays with Wendy' segment with One Southern Indiana Executive Director Wendy Dant-Chesser.
Recipients include One Southern Indiana, which will use the money for economic development; food relief programs at Hope Southern Indiana, the Center for Lay Ministries and LifeSpan Resources; mental health and addiction treatment support at LifeSpring Health Systems and Personal Counseling Services Inc. and The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
"It's important for us for a lot of reasons," Pinegar said when Dant-Chesser asked why Duke believes strongly in supporting Southern Indiana. "We want to be engaged and know what's going on on the ground. We view ourselves as not only an essential service but an essential partner. We want to help...we do try to find our niche and make an impact where we can."
Dant-Chesser expressed thanks for One Southern Indiana's portion of the grant as she was presented with a $30,000 check Wednesday morning.
"That's just a great way to recognize some of this regional economic development work," she said. "It's a recovery program that we're all trying to work towards in the state."
Pinegar also announced that Duke will make good on the more than $800,000 in property taxes that would have been paid had the company kept the Gallagher station open through the end of 2022 as planned. They announced in late February the early closure.
The four units at the station were built between 1958 and 1961. Seven years ago, two of them were retired. Pinegar said that as company leaders last year began to evaluate the need of the remaining two and any impacts on the system, "we came to the conclusion that it was in everybody's best interest that we retire those remaining two units a bit early."
"The reasons for that are many, mostly that those two units are 60 years old and not called upon for generation very much. We saw during the pandemic in particular less and less need for the Gallagher generation."
Pinegar said that between 2019 and 2020, the station, used only during stretches of extreme hot or cold temperatures, was used around 20 days. It was instrumental in the cold snap this February.
"It served us well for decades," Pinegar said. "But it's run its course. Certainly it has performed well."
The energy needed will now come from other Duke facilities and will not cause an increase to customers.
"As we transition our portfolio of generation, we will certainly be moving away from coal and more towards renewables and potentially natural gas as primary sources," he said.
Pinegar said it was important to keep up with the property taxes, which go to government units like schools and municipalities.
"These transitions are really tough, particularly for the communities in which the facility is located," he said. "We knew that property taxes are always tight and sometimes if you have the retirement of a facility like that it's not easy to plan around, particularly if it's immediate. So it just seemed like the fair thing for us to do, it seemed like the right thing for us to do to continue those property tax payments assuming the plant would be operational until next year."
It could take up to two years for demolition of the plant, as environmental mitigation is needed within before it comes down. A switchyard will remain, possibly to be used as a substation for distribution to the area. But other than that, it may take some time before the land is ready for other uses, and even if it is, Duke will be required to monitor the groundwater for the next 30 years.
"What might happen to the remaining portion of land is yet to be determined," Pinegar said. "We're not really in a position yet to say 'In 10 years, we'll be ready to offer it for another purpose.'"
