Clarksville Parks Department
The Clarksville Parks Department will sponsor an Easter egg celebration, Good Friday, April 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Endris Lodge in Lapping Park, 2404 Greentree North, Clarksville. Bring a basket to collect eggs. The event is free.
Jeffersonville Parks Department
Because of safety concerns with COVID-19, the usual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is canceled this year. Instead, the Jeffersonville Parks Department will host a drive-thru egg collection at Vissing Park. Saturday, April 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The park is at 2728 Vissing Park Road, Jeffersonville.
New Albany Parks Dept. and Develop New Albany
The New Albany Parks Department and Develop New Albany will sponsor photos with the Hidden Hare Bunny, noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany. Stop by and have a photo taken with Hidden Hare Bunny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.