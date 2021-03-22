INDIANAPOLIS—Elected county officers in Indiana could be fired for ceasing to go to their office if a bill outlining the process to do so passes through the Senate and final review in the House.
House Bill 1030 says a county’s auditor, treasurer, recorder, surveyor and assessor can be removed from office for failing to be physically present at the county officer’s office at least one day a month unless the officer takes leave provided for by law or personnel policy.
Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, author of HB 1030, said during the bill’s final House reading Feb. 9 that it is a simple bill about public accountability. He said it was inspired by a county recorder who failed to show up and do work in his elected position for 18 months.
“With no public accountability, he continued to have a direct deposit of his pay and continued to have insurance coverage, retirement benefits,” Aylesworth said. “And I just think it’s the wrong thing, public policy-wise, to accept.”
Aylesworth said he spoke with a former state supreme court justice, who told him there was no way to correct the absentee county official problem—there was no easy remedy in the law. So, Aylesworth said he wanted to do just that.
“In our many years of state constitution, this only happens very seldom, but when it does, there needs to be a degree of accountability that a body can act,” Aylesworth said.
Under the bill, county officers could only be absent from work for a whole month if a local emergency declaration — like those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic — is in effect for at least one workday.
To remove the elected officer, the county council and executive body have to approve resolutions to do so. The removed officer can petition a court for judicial review.
Once the resolutions are adopted, the county officer would be suspended until the officer is reinstated by a court or the vacancy is filled. The officer’s chief deputy, if there is one, would serve in the officer’s place until the suspension is lifted.
If the county officer goes through with judicial review, the court will give the officer reasonable attorney’s fees, court costs and other expenses of taking legal action.
Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, who is sponsoring the bill as it moves through the Senate, authored an amendment making some technical changes to the bill, which the Local Government Committee passed Thursday.
HB 1030 has sailed through the House and, now, most of the Senate almost unanimously, passing the second reading in the Senate Monday. If it passes third reading, it will go back to the House for review before heading to the governor to be signed into law.
