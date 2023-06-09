NEW ALBANY — A minute of silence was held outside Baptist Health Floyd at 10:08 a.m. on Friday to honor people who've donated organs and those waiting for transplants.
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, along with the hospital, held the Pause to Give Life in honor of National Donate Life Month.
"Typically it's done at 10:08 in the morning and that signifies that one donor can save eight lives," said Mike Northcraft, who's a director of nursing at the hospital. "So we are just encouraging folks to take a moment to remember those who donated the gift of life and to (sign up) to give organs and tissues."
As part of the ceremony, the Donate Life flag was raised at the hospital. It will be displayed outside this summer.
The minute of silence also honors people who are waiting for life-saving organ donations nationwide.
Typically the hospital holds its ceremony and raises the symbolic Donate Life flag in April, which is the official time period for National Donate Life Month, but it was delayed due to April's mass shooting in Louisville.
"Annually we have a donate life memorial where we raise the flag and pause for a minute of silence to recognize the contributions of families who’ve donated the gift of life, whether it's organ, tissue, cornea, with the passing of their loved one," Northcraft said.
Nationally, about 100,000 people are awaiting transplants for organs like livers, lungs, hearts and kidneys.
More than 600 organs were transplanted in the region in 2022. The region covered by KODA includes parts of Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.
About 1,000 people are waiting for organ donations in the region, Northcraft said.
Last year there were 239 deceased organ donors, more than 530 tissue donors and more than 700 cornea donors in the area.
"Baptist Health Floyd facilitated 16 organs transplanted and 13 tissue donors in 2022, with 10 organs transplanted and six tissue donors so far in 2023," Northcraft said.
He said that as a nurse he's seen every aspect of organ donation, from the families who are losing the loved ones who are donating the organs, to those receiving them.
"That’s a very traumatic event with the families they’re able to take some meaning from it," Northcraft said. "On the flip side you're telling someone guess what, you're able to get that life-changing transplant that you've been waiting for to restore your quality of life, to be able to participate in everything meaningful."
