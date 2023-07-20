JEFFERSONVILLE — Leaders with Fat Heads Rescue are passionate about pets and people.
Southern Indiana residents can support the nonprofit that helps four-legged friends this weekend at an event in Jeffersonville.
Fat Heads Rescue is hosting the Bullies and Bikes fundraiser at Union Restaurant and Gameyard starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"So it is a fundraising, poker type run for motorcycles," said Fatheads founder Davida Miller. "It's set up at Union Restaurant and Game Yard. There will be food and drink specials, vendors will be there and we'll be set up with adoptable dogs."
Even if people don't ride they can come to the event, support the dogs and enjoy the atmosphere.
All donations and money raised will go back to help the organization and its important mission.
Fatheads is a nonprofit pit bull and bully-type dog rescue that formed in 2014.
"Our mission is to change the stereotype surrounding these dogs," Miller said. "To get people to see they're as good, and bad, as the humans want them to be."
The group really emphasizes training the animals ahead of adoption.
"We just launched a new program, where we are offering trained, adoptable dogs for adoption," she said. "If you adopt a dog from our program, they'll have a four-week minimum obedience training, so they receive American Kennel Club Good Citizen (certification,)" Miller said.
The adopter also receives two training sessions as well.
"They have us as a resource, if they're struggling with anything, they can reach back out at any time with the objective of keeping dogs in their homes for their lifetime," Miller said.
There are currently three dogs up for adoption through the rescue. People can't adopt them at the event but they can inquire about them.
Dogs Pickles, Bodi and Tucker are going through training now with Miller and her group.
"In the duration we've been active we have adopted out almost 1,200 dogs total. We are pretty proud of that," Miller said. "Through our trained, adoptable dog program, we have put six dogs through that program."
Training and adoption can be lifechanging for the dogs and their owners.
"It makes a huge difference, we've had a lot of great feedback about this program, people knowing the value of a trained dog," Miller said. "They can take their dog in public, go sit at patios and hang out with their dog and just do life with their dog...life with your dog doesn't have to be hard. Training makes a difference and will help people, and help your pets."
Daisy Ramsey started to volunteer with the rescue after using it to adopt a dog in 2019. Since then she's adopted three animals from the rescue — Maserati, Afeni and Reddington.
She said she believes in the mission and the difference it's making in the area.
"So I started to just simply volunteer with them. Then over the next year or so, growing with them and being on the board, I just really started leaning in and have been able to be a part of the continuing evolution," she said. "I've gotten all three of my dogs from the organization."
She said the trained, adoptable dog program is something she's excited about and that it will be helpful for future pet owners.
"They are a great group of people. They helped tremendously when I was bringing a dog in for the first time," she said.
