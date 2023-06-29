Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the morning, will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.