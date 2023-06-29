JEFFERSONVILLE — A new park is underway in downtown Jeffersonville.
Construction is ongoing for the City of Jeffersonville's Falls Landing project, a two-acre park that will include an open lawn area, pavilions, sculpture gardens, pathways and landscaping.
The new park is between 9th Street, Indiana Avenue and Ohio Avenue behind the M. Fine on Spring building.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore expects that the small park will be complete by the end of this year, and he is impressed with the progress so far. Construction started about four weeks ago, and crews have been pouring concrete.
"There will be some art sculptures in there and a meandering trail," Moore said. "We will have big umbrellas for people to go enjoy lunch and some pretty landscaping. Just as you come into the city, we thought it was a great place to have a good visual coming across the bridge on [Interstate] 65 looking down over the city."
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission is using tax increment financing (TIF) dollars to fund the $2.5 million Falls Landing project.
"It's another great quality of life aspect for the citizens of Jeff and all of the new businesses that have come to Jeff are paying for it," Moore said. "This is not being utilized with any taxpayer dollars. It's all revenue generated from the new businesses coming in."
The City of Jeffersonville will also add restrooms and a parking lot to Falls Landing, which will involve additional construction bids. The restrooms will likely be located in the corner adjacent to The Depot, and the parking lot will be located on unused property owned by the city.
Falls Landing will serve as an adjoining park to the NoCo Arts & Cultural District, and people will be able to use the space for picnics and art festivals.
"We figured we can also use this for events where maybe we're utilizing NoCo for an art event and then having some local artists have some stations over there set up," Moore said. "It's another way for people to appreciate all the good artwork we've got all around the City of Jeffersonville and the local artists we have here."
Moore notes that the site is home to underground retention tanks installed to address drainage issues in downtown Jeffersonville, limiting what could be built above ground.
"The big key thing about this park is that nothing structural could be built there because that's where we buried all of the underground tanks to fix the drainage problems," he said. "Under the ground, it's addressing all the drainage issues, but above ground, we couldn't have had restaurants and hotels built there on top of the storage tanks, so it's a dual-purpose park."
