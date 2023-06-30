CLARKSVILLE — The ongoing production of "The Sound of Music" at Derby Dinner Playhouse is extra special for several cast members as they perform alongside their family members.
Four members of the same family are performing together in the Clarksville theater's production of the classic musical. Sara King-Bliss and her brother-in-law, Tyler Bliss, are performing the lead roles of Maria and Captain Von Trapp.
Tyler's 9-year-old daughter, Marina Bliss, plays Brigitta, one of the Von Trapp children. Tyler's brother and Sara's husband, Clayton Bliss, also performs in the show as an ensemble member and understudy for Captain Von Trapp.
"The Sound of Music" officially opened Thursday, and it runs through Aug. 13.
Tyler and Sara have played opposite each other multiple times in plays. They were both involved in New Albany High School's theater department, so their theater history goes back to the early 2000s.
"We have always enjoyed sharing time together on stage, and now that we're actually family, it makes it even more special," Tyler said.
Sara has performed "The Sound of Music" six times in various roles, and she has an extra family history associated with acting in the musical at Derby Dinner Playhouse. She previously performed the show with her mother, who has since passed away.
"All of the times but once I did it with my mom, so it's been very special," Sara said. "My mom played Maria in 1986 [at Derby Dinner Playhouse] so it's very cool to get to do something that she did once upon a time, and I love the show."
Performing a show that was so important to her and her mother has been "emotional but in beautiful ways," she said. Certain scenes in the current production also use vocal recordings featuring herself and her mother from Derby Dinner's 2011 production of the show.
"So if you listen really closely, you can hear my mom singing on both of those recordings, and I'm on them too," Sara said. "It's a beautiful thing to still be able to hear her singing... she's here but she's not here."
"Honestly, I wasn't expecting all of the ways that the show would be special to me," she said. "It was always going to be special to me no matter what."
Tyler said although he has performed in the past with Sara and Clayton, this is his first time performing with his daughter. He noted that the "kids are really the heart of the show."
"It's a very special experience to be able to share the stage with my daughter," he said. "She's got several shows under her belt, and so do I. But this is the first time we've been able to come together in a show that's about family, so there are lots of themes of that throughout the experience."
Tyler's wife, Megan, is not in this particular production, but the couple connected through Derby Dinner Playhouse. Megan remains involved in Derby Dinner and other local theater productions.
The Blisses are a "very theatrical family," he said.
"We jokingly call ourselves the Von Blisses," Tyler said.
Clayton has been performing at Derby Dinner "off and on" for many years, and although he already knew Sara, he was able to reconnect with her when Sara and Tyler performed together in "Mary Poppins" at the theater.
He became the understudy for the Captain Von Trapp role as he filled in for rehearsals when his brother was out of town.
"It's really just beneficial to everyone else to have a person to say the lines and be in the same place," Clayton said. "It doesn't have to be a polished product, but it's mostly to get everyone in sequence. That was a good experience because in most of the roles here, I'm usually not the lead. I kind of prefer to keep things that way. It was nice to be able to do that for Tyler."
In addition to the literal family connections, Derby Dinner is also a family-like setting.
"[The Blisses] have been family for a lot longer than we've actually been family, and then there's all of the other family connections as well — the family that we build in this theater with all of our friends and our fellow performers, and then they also have kids and nieces and cousins that are in the show as well," Sara said.
Marina said it has been an "awesome experience" to act together with her dad, aunt and uncle, and she gets to "have a lot of fun with the character."
"[Brigitta] loves to read, and I love to read," she said. "And then she's kind of a know-it-all — I'm not really a know-it-all — and she's just kind of sassy in life, but not like in a mean way."
Tyler said it has been intimidating but rewarding to take on the iconic role of Captain Von Trapp.
"It's a bit intimidating to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Christopher Plummer," he said. "The movie is so loved by everyone — I don't know anybody who doesn't like 'The Sound of Music.' So it's big shoes to fill, but it's a role that resonates with me being a dad and with those messages of family and the family unit and staying together and doing anything you can to protect your family."
