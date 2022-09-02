NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, the Floyd County Library held its "Feasts in Floyd: Floyd County Library Community Cookbook" unveiling program. The book features recipes submitted by local residents.
During the first part of the event, participants were free to mingle, enjoy some food samples, and look at the displays of the Ate x 10 exhibit, which features the work of local artists focusing on and centering around food. The exhibit will remain at the gallery until Oct. 15.
The pieces included paintings, sculptures and empty food containers. They even played videos by artist Stashia Smyrichinsky, who featured herself and some of her friends eating, displaying and literally playing with food. All the videos were set to music.
Library staff distributed copies of the cookbook to individuals who attended the program, as well as those who submitted recipes that were printed in the compilation. Participants were also invited to experiment with their own food art by drinking color-changing tea and creating edible art cookies. People decorated the cookies by drawing on them with edible markers. The color-changing tea first had a dark blue color, which turned purple after adding lemon juice. Adding Elderflower syrup changed it to a light pink color.
Local chef Emmaly Saliga prepared delicious samples for program attendees to enjoy. They included: wild rice, recipe submitted by Teresa Moulton; cheese pudding, recipe submitted by Laura Whelan Whitus; and Nord Family Meatballs, recipe submitted by Tom Nord.
The organizer of the event and the cookbook, Veronica Palensky, was pleased with the outcome of the program.
“I’m really excited about bringing the community together to attend the exhibit and learn about food and food insecurity," she said. "The library has a lot of interesting programs coming up both at the central location and the gallery.”
During the second part of the program, Louisville artist and founder of Black Market KY, Shauntrice Martin, came to talk about food inequality and how she started an organization that helps those living in impoverished communities get access to fresh and healthy food. Martin is the founder of #FeedTheWest, an organization sponsored by Black Lives Matter and Change Today, Change Tomorrow. The nonprofit was founded in November 2020 and provides food to members in marginalized communities across Louisville.
Martin addressed the food insecurity problems faced by those living in the West End of Louisville.
“Those who live in the West End of Louisville have shorter lifespans," Martin said. "There are meatpacking plants around the area, and harmful chemicals affect those living there and the surrounding areas. Those plants present a problem with accessibility to healthy food markets in the West End of Louisville.”
Another problem is that there are very few grocery stores in that area. Black Market KY was established to help remedy those problems, and its continued success ensures those living in the West End of Louisville have access to fresh, clean, and healthy produce.
Martin started the bok choy project to help residents of the west end, and it was an immediate success.
“Within the first eight months, we were able to distribute healthy food to 50,000 residents of the West End," Martin said.
Not only does Black Market KY receive donations from generous members of Southern Indiana and Kentucky, local artists and farmers with whom they do business donate much of their crops and proceeds. Some of Martin’s own paintings were featured in the exhibit.
“A lot of local artists donate their proceeds to us, which is great. We are very grateful for their support. A lot of the farmers we work with provide us with free food," Martin said. "I live in the West End, so I know how hard it is to take children out of state to shop.”
The combination of art and food made for an interesting and educational evening. For those who would like to learn more about the #FeedTheWest organization, go to their website: https://change-today.org/feedthewest/. Those interested in information and making a donation to Black Market KY can go to their website: https://blackmarketky.com/.
