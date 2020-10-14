NEW ALBANY — One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has announced the finalists for the 2020 “ONCE” Awards.
The ONCE Awards is a combination of the ONE Awards, which were postponed because of the Corona Virus outbreak, and the ACE Awards, which are annually in the fall. This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth.
The event will honor winners in 10 categories. The first three categories are individual ACE awards and include:
Axiom Financial Strategies Group James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year ACE Award
• Zack Flanagan, Board and You Bistro
• Joshua Kornberg, Ivy Tech Community College
• Beau Zoeller, Frost Brown Todd, LLC
Kightlinger & Gray, LLP Sam Day Professional of the Year ACE Award:
• Kimberly Martin Dawkins, PNC Bank
• Todd Read, SoIN Tourism
• Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Department
Duke Energy Kevin Hammersmith Community Leader of the Year ACE Award
• Jerry Finn, Caesars Foundation of Floyd County
• Allen Howie, Idealogy Marketing + Design
• Laurie Kemp, Momentum Title Agency
• Cathy Scrivner, LegalShield / IDShield
Online voting for these three categories will be Friday, Oct. 16 and will continue until noon Friday, Oct. 23rd. Vote by going to the 1si.org website or Facebook page. The winners of the ONE awards, originally scheduled for April but postponed, will be announced.
Judging and online voting is complete in the following categories:
The Centra Credit Union WorkHub Innovation in Culture ONE Award:
• arc
• Harding, Shymanski, & Company, P.S.C.
• Kentuckiana Wood Products, Inc.
The Indiana Members Credit Union Rising Star ONE Award
• ActionCOACH Bluegrass
• Naked by Sunday
• Taylor’s Cajun Meat Company
The MCM CPAs & Advisors Business of the Year ONE Award for companies with 50 or fewer employees
• Extol Magazine
• LL&A Interior Design
• Voluforms
The Nu-Yale Nonprofit PROGRAM of the Year ONE Award
• Carnegie Center for Art & History: Youth Education Program
• Hosparus Health Southern Indiana & Grief Counseling Center: Heart Connection Program
• LifeSpan Resources: Social Transportation program
The German American Bank Business of the Year ONE Award for companies with 51 or more employees
• Libs Paving Co., Inc.
• SIHO Insurance Services
• The New Washington State Bank
1si also will award the DMLO Economic Development Impact Project of the Year ONE Award, which is given to the expansion or attraction project having the greatest impact on our community in the past year, and the AML Construction Economic Development Partner of the Year to the business that has had the most positive effect on Economic Development in Clark and Floyd Counties over the past year.
Finalists in the first eight categories were chosen by a panel of judges based on criteria including business history, community involvement, response to adversity, newly created opportunities and innovation in products or services.
The Economic Development Impact Project Award and Partner of the Year Award were chosen based on information submitted at the launch of a project with regard to the impact of the project on the community at large.
Because of Indiana social distancing guidelines, the ballroom will accommodate 294 guests and 1si anticipates it will be sold out. To accommodate those unable to purchase in-person seating, the event will be offered virtually to members.
Only virtual reservations are now being taken. The cost for a member to attend the event virtually is $30 and a non-member is $45. Once in-person reservations are open, pricing for individual 1si members is $60 each in-person and $85 for in-person guests. Reservations may be made by going to www.1si.org or by calling (812) 945-0266.
Sponsors for the 2020 ONCE Awards are:
Platinum: AML Contruction, Axiom Financial Strategies Group, Centra Credit Union, DMLO, Duke Energy, German American Bank, Indiana Members Credit Union, Kightlinger & Gray, LLP, MCM CPAs & Advisors and Nu-Yale;
Gold: Business First, Extol Magazine, Fuzzy Zoeller’s Covered Bridge Golf Course, Lloyd’s Florist, MCM CPAs & Advisors, Mister “P” Express, Inc., Mightily and Sounds Unlimited Productions
Silver: 1Source HCMS, Clark Memorial Health, iHeart Media, L&D Mail Masters, PNC Bank and The Refinery.
