Fresh corn salad is ready! Are you?
Fresh, sweet Indiana corn is now in season. It is easy to find in stores, at your favorite farmer’s markets or at roadside vegetable stands. Fresh corn is very affordable, you can often purchase a few ears for just one dollar.
Corn is versatile enough to eat raw or cooked. Whether on or off the cob, it can easily be used in daily meal preparations. Use it as a side vegetable, in a salsa, scattered over a salad, or tossed in a breakfast scramble. Not only is corn a versatile ingredient, but it is also a great source of fiber, which can aid with regulating digestion, lowering cholesterol and managing blood sugars.
This corn salad, which is a modified version of Mexican street corn, or elote, is one of my new favorite recipes using sweet corn.
Mexican Street Corn Salad
Ingredients
• 4 ears of corn, shucked
• 1 poblano pepper
• 2 oz. cotija cheese or queso fresco, finely crumbled
• 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt OR mayonnaise
• 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
• ½ cup scallions, finely sliced
• ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
• ½ tsp. ancho chili powder
• Salt
Dressing Steps
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• In a small bowl, combine minced garlic and lime juice. Let set while you prepare the other dressing ingredients.
• Brush oil onto the poblano pepper. Place the pepper directly on a hot grill or frying pan.
• Heat the pepper and turn as needed until the pepper is blistered on all sides.
• Once blistered, remove from heat. Once cooled, remove the blistered skin from the pepper.
• Cut the pepper open, remove the seeds, then dice the pepper.
• Combine cheese, scallions, cilantro, diced pepper, mayo OR plain Greek yogurt, lime and garlic mixture, and chili powder. Mix thoroughly.
• Add salt or extra chili powder to taste.
Corn Steps
• Grill corn, turning regularly until all sides are charred, about 10 minutes.
• Remove corn from heat and let cool until it is cool enough to handle.
• Cut the corn from the cobb. I like to turn a paper bowl upside down in a pie pan, hold the corn with the skinniest end on the overturned paper bowl, and use a sharp knife to cut the corn from the cob. The pie pan will catch the kernels and the paper bowl should indent so your corn cob does not move while cutting.
Assembly Steps
• Add dressing to the freshly cut corn and mix thoroughly.
• Garnish with extra chili powder and cilantro.
• Serve immediately.
This recipe serves four.
