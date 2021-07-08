Whether you are on a camping adventure or enjoying a “stay-cation” at home, foil packet meals satisfy everyone.
They are great for a no-mess meal on your grill, in your oven, or tucked in an actual campfire. They are truly hearty, comforting, and extremely simple.
I like to set out an array of ingredients and allow each guest to assemble their own customized campfire packet. It is also a perfect opportunity to clear out my refrigerator.
This recipe is my twist to what was known as the classic “hobo foil pack” or “Boy Scout packet.” Instead of the traditional ground beef filling, I fill my packet with sliced sausage.
Personally, I enjoy a campfire packet filled with zucchini, corn on the cob, Cajun sausage, and thinly sliced potatoes, while my father prefers kielbasa and lots of onions. We are both equally satisfied, and each foil pack cooks at the same time and temperature. Clean-up is quick and easy, and your kitchen stays cool if you choose to use your grill.
Campfire Foil Packs
You will need:
• 1 package smoked beef or pork sausage, cut into coins
• 3 cups Yukon gold potatoes, thinly sliced
• 4 ears of corn, shucked and uncooked
• 1 large onion, thinly sliced
• 2 Tbsp. olive oil
• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, or seasoning mix of your choice
• ½ tsp. garlic powder
• 1 tsp. paprika
• 4 Tbsp. butter
Serve with ketchup (optional)
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
2. Preheat the oven to 400°F. If grilling, heat to medium-high heat (425-450°F).
3. Tear off 4 sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil and lightly cover in cooking spray.
4. Prepare your raw ingredients: cut sausage into coins, thinly slice potatoes, thinly slice onion, slice or chop any other vegetable option that you might desire.
5. Add the prepared sausage, potatoes, onion, and other veggies to a large bowl.
6. Drizzle olive oil in the bowl and add Italian or other seasoning choice, garlic powder, and paprika. Toss thoroughly. (Note: You may also assemble each pack individually so that everyone can include what they prefer. If so, make sure to season each packet with olive oil, desired seasonings, and mix thoroughly in the foil pack).
7. Divide the mixture among the four foil sheets and add 1 Tbsp. of butter to each pack. Then, tightly seal the foil packs. To seal, bring the short sides of the foil together in the middle of the pack and roll down. Then, roll up the ends.
OVEN: Place the sealed packets on a sheet pan and bake for 30-40 minutes, until veggies are fork tender.
GRILL: Place the sealed packets on the preheated grill and grill for 25-30 minutes. Make sure to flip the packets once halfway through the total cooking time.
CAMPFIRE: Place the sealed packets in the hot coals of a campfire until veggies are fork tender, around 20-40 minutes depending on the heat of the coals. Flip the packets every 5 minutes to avoid hot spots and burning.
Remove the packets from heat with tongs and/or potholders and carefully open cooked packets to release steam. Serve with ketchup on the side.
This recipe serves four.
