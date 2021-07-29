As you walk around your local grocery or farmer’s market, you might notice that the summer season brings an abundance of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
Tomatoes, peaches, zucchini, peppers, and corn are just a few examples of the produce that is quickly finding its way onto our dinner plates. What better way to celebrate these natural, nutritious foods than with an easy, bright summer salad?
Panzanella salad, which originates in Italy, is a type of chopped salad that typically features crisp onions, juicy tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and day-old bread, all marinated in a simple yet zesty vinaigrette.
Panzanella salad can be extremely versatile and is perfect for creative home cooks! Consider experimenting with in-season fruits and vegetables and playing with flavor combinations. For example, this version of Panzanella salad spotlights acidic heirloom tomatoes and sweet, juicy peaches. While this may appear to be a strange combination, the flavors find balance to create a light, refreshing bite.
Both tomatoes and peaches are great sources of vitamins A, E, and C, which the body uses to maintain healthy skin and help fight infection. Tomatoes and peaches are also low in calories and makes this Panzanella salad a guilt-free summer treat.
Panzanella Salad
You will need:
3 cups day-old ciabatta or sourdough bread, cubed
2 peaches, sliced or cubed
2 heirloom tomatoes, cubed OR 2 cups of cherry tomatoes, halved
½ red onion, thinly sliced
6-12 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
8 ounces mozzarella pearls, halved
½ cup fresh basil leaves, torn
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
Vinaigrette Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• In a jar, combine olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper.
• Tightly seal the lid of the jar and shake well to thoroughly combine. Let the vinaigrette sit while you prepare your salad ingredients.
Salad Steps:
• In a large bowl, combine cubed bread, peaches, tomatoes, onions, bacon, mozzarella, and basil.
• Pour about ½ cup of the vinaigrette over the salad ingredients and toss thoroughly. Try to ensure that the ingredients are evenly coated.
• Let the salad stand for the bread to absorb the vinaigrette, about 20 minutes.
• When ready to serve, drizzle with additional vinaigrette and toss again.
Serve immediately. This recipe serves four to six.
