Jeff Dezwaan, front, Joe Levi, center, and Cary Sahea of Awnings Above install a new awning Monday on the Fair Store building in downtown New Albany.
Terri Lynn's Cafe and Catering is slated to open in the coming weeks at the 137 E. Market St. location and the installers enjoyed the shade as they completed work for the cafe to open. By afternoon the awning was secured.
Justin Logan of WAVE3 reports the cloudy days may stick around a bit but the scattered storm chance may not. Wednesday is expected to be a very warm day in the mid 80s with only a small, isolated rain chance in the morning and a small storm chance in the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of the week with drier weather and much warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.
