The Vintage Fire Museum on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. will sponsor the annual event to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place outdoors at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street in Jeffersonville. In case of bad weather, the memorial will be in the Museum.
This year’s memorial will include a special display on the 9/11 event, an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend. Honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for others is always important and should never be forgotten.
For more information, call 812-282-4705, email: vfmuseum@gmail.com, or go to the website: vintagefiremuseum.org.
