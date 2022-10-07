NEW ALBANY — First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial centers in Southeast Indiana, including:
• 100 E. Spring St., New Albany
• 3610 Grant Line Rd., New Albany
• 3539 E. Tenth St., Jeffersonville
•7700 State Road 64, Georgetown
Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.
“First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”
After the food drive concludes Friday, Oct. 21, all food will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.
World Food Day, on Oct. 14, 2022, highlights the collective work around the world to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger.
Coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the day also calls attention to the need to ensure healthy diets for everyone, with no one left behind.
All First Financial locations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois will participate. An interactive list of financial centers is available at bankatfirst.com.
The food drive is First Financial’s second major community-focused initiative in 2022. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April, First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books to be donated to local schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders’ equity.
The Company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.
The Company operated 135 full-service banking centers as of June 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
