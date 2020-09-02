INDIANAPOLIS — The Trump administration Tuesday ordered the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce a new eviction moratorium for renters at risk of homelessness because of the pandemic.
The federal ban is scheduled to begin nationwide this Friday and last through the end of the year, Dec. 31, adding new security after Indiana’s eviction moratorium ended in early August.
Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, said Wednesday at Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly news conference that the ban will apply to Indiana residents who meet five criteria listed in the CDC guidelines.
Sipe said renters must have exhausted all other options to obtain government aid, for one, and they will also be expected to make partial payments in rent, if possible, to be protected by the new moratorium.
Sipe also emphasized the ban only protects renters from eviction for not paying their rent. It does not protect renters if they violate other parts of a lease agreement.
“Renters, even under a moratorium, are still obligated to pay their rent,” Sipe said.
The Indiana Housing Authority received nearly 36,000 applications for rental assistance before the deadline Aug. 26 and has distributed almost $14 million to renters through their landlords.
Second round of nursing home testing on track
Dr. Kristina Box also, Indiana commissioner of health, confirmed Wednesday the state is on track to finish with nursing home staff and residents in a second round of COVID-19 testing. More than 18,000 individuals have been tested so far, Box explained, and 36,000 individuals were tested in the first round.
Nursing homes are also receiving new antigen testing machines from the federal government to help promote more consistent and timelier COVID-19 tests. Around 200 nursing homes have received the machines to date, Box said, and those that haven’t should receive them by the end of the month.
CARES Act funding money must be spent by Dec. 31
Indiana has spent almost $1 billion in aid it received from the federal CARES Act to date. But that’s less than half of the almost $2.4 billion the state received in March.
Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston said the $1 billion that has been spent went toward almost a dozen state programs, including a rental assistance program that’s given out almost $14 million to eligible renters through their landlords, incentives for workforce training and more.
The rest of the money Indiana received, however, must be spent by Dec. 30, and it remains unclear if Congress will reach an agreement on granting additional aid to states before then. Johnston and Holcomb said Wednesday they hope Congress will either find a solution for more funding or give states more flexibility to consider spending past that date.
“What we’re seeing now is these needs are going to continue for many, many more months,” Johnston said.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.