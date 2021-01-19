Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Clark and Floyd counties — three in Clark and two in Floyd. Those numbers push Clark County's total deaths to 135 and Floyd County's to 107.
The Indiana Department of Health reported a total of 9,092 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 126 from the previous day
Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
In addition, 2,756 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 595,436 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Clark County reported 53 news cases and Floyd County reported 21 new. Clark County's cases now total 10,349 and Floyd County's 6,205.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 317,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 72,000 are fully vaccinated.
To schedule, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
