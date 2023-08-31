CLARKSVILLE — Residents in the Cane Run area of southern Clarksville should not be alarmed if they see high water in the area next week.
That's because the Jeffersonville/Clarksville Flood Control District will be testing a new pump in that area.
There was an issue with a pump during a test at the new Cane Run Pump station and flood control district superintendent John Buckwalter said he wants to make sure the pump that's on hand now works.
"I wanted to give it, not just a five-minute test, I wanted to give it a two- or three-hour test, and by flooding that ponding area the first time, that's what we were able to do," he said. "In so doing that, one of the pumps failed. It didn't make it half-an-hour. These pumps are 250-horsepower and they pump 16,000 gallons per minute."
Buckwalter said he wants to be sure it's fully operational in case of any flooding in Clarksville in the future.
"We look to Tuesday to test that pump," Buckwalter said. "We really want to see if, it's in fact, fixed. If that's the case, we will open the ponding area up and run it hard. That's a $6 million pump station and I think the taxpayers deserve to get $6 million worth of value."
The pump was taken out of the ground after it failed the test and sent to the manufacturer.
"The pump was taken out, sent back to a manufacturer in Fort Lauderdale, (Florida)," Buckwalter said. "They went back through it and found the issues. In order for me to believe (it's working) because this is a high-dollar item, I've got to see it to believe it."
According to the Town of Clarksville, the area that will be flooded is located between the floodwall and the northwest corner of Colgate park.
No homes or businesses are to be affected by this testing and the goal is to make sure the pump works in the case of actual flooding.
The ponding area is 16 acres and fills in about a month if it's not raining.
"(Testing it) is the right thing to do," Buckwalter said. "That's why we are doing it."
He said people who live and use trails in the area have been notified about the testing.
The Cane Run Pump station is the replacement of a 70-year old pump station in Clarksville.
In 2017 the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission, City of Jeffersonville and the Jeffersonville-Clarksville Flood Control District entered in an interlocal agreement about building the new pump station.
The goal of the station is to alleviate flooding in areas like in the parking lot between Derby Dinner Playhouse and the Raddison Hotel, as well as at Colgate Park.
